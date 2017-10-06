Fri October 06, 2017
Business

October 6, 2017

AmanGhar, Saylani Trust collaborate

KARACHI: Saylani Welfare International Trust and Aman Health entered into a partnership for the future expansion of AmanGhar, a statement said on Thursday. AmanGhar is a project launched by the Aman Foundation with the vision of providing nutritious meals to primary school students in the Khuda Ki Basti area of Karachi. AmanGhar has served over four million meals to-date, it added.

