Fri October 06, 2017
Business

October 6, 2017

PHA elects office-bearers

KARACHI: The executive committee of Pakistan Hotels Association (PHA) unanimously elected Zubair Surti as chairman, Zubair Uddin Baweja as senior vice chairman and Hamid Pervez Subhani as vice chairman for the year 2017/18 as announced in their annual general meeting held on September 26, a statement said on Thursday. Surti is currently the director corporate affairs of tourism promotion services, the owners and operators of Serena Hotels in Pakistan.

