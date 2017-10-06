Fri October 06, 2017
Business

October 6, 2017

FPCCI announces election schedule

KARACHI: The executive committee of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has unanimously approved the election schedule of the apex body for the year 2018, a statement said on Thursday.

The approval was given in the meeting held at the FPCCI head office Karachi (chair), Capital House Islamabad and Regional Office Lahore, through video link, presided over by Zubair Tufail, president of the FPCCI, on Tuesday, October 3, it added. The executive committee with the mutual consent has also formed the Election Commission.  The FPCCI has issued election notice to its member trade bodies, inviting nominations by October 26, it added.

