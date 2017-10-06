Industrial areas’ infrastructure uplift underway

KARACHI: Manzoor Hussain Wassan, Minister for Industries and Commerce Sindh, on Thursday said the provincial government had repaired and constructed 14 kilometers long roads in different areas of SITE Super Highway and SITE industrial areas.

“Around two to three kilometer long water pipelines have also been fixed and laid in the SITE Super Highway area,” he told media after the inauguration ceremony of these roads. Wassan said the infrastructure of the industrial areas was dilapidated. “The current government has developed these areas Super Highway, Nooriabad, SITE and Kotri, where roads have been either built or refurbished,” the minister said.

He said that trade and industry would now grow smoothly, as law and order situation has improved in the metropolis. “Karachi is mini Pakistan and it is the responsibility of all of us to put it on the path of development,” he said while urging industrialists to play their vital role in the maintenance and cleanliness of these areas.

Replying to a question, Wassan said a combined effluent treatment plant would be developed in Karachi at a cost of Rs11 billion with 50 percent of the funding coming from the federal government.

“We have earmarked our share of that amount, while the federal government is yet to provide its share,” he said adding, “Also, in case the federal government doesn’t live up to its commitment, Sindh will complete the project at its own expense,” he said.

Besides, the minister announced the provincial government had set aside Rs5 billion for five sewage water treatment projects and hinted at more schemes, especially the ones tied with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “Hyderabad, Sukkur and Ratodero’s roads will also be linked with the CPEC,” Wassan informed the media.