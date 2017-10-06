Copper down

Sydney/Melbourne

Three-month copper slipped marginally to $6,519.50 a tonne, while aluminium was off 0.05 percent to $2,156.25 a tonne. Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for a week-long public holiday in China.

Profit-taking drove base metals lower on Thursday after supply concerns in China lifted recent sessions, traders said, with zinc retreating from 10-year highs. China has been curbing domestic output of industrial materials, primarily from ageing plants and mines, curbs that are expected to result in higher demand for imports.

Three-month LME zinc was down 0.9 percent to $3,273 tonne by 0200 GMT. In intraday trading on Wednesday the metal, used to rust-proof steel, touched $3,308.75, its highest since August 2007.FUNDAMENTALS* CHINA China´s zinc imports, at 65,609 tonnes in August, are up nearly 160 percent over the same month last year. But the year-to-date total at 314,086 tonnes is down nearly 6 percent.