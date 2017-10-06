Cotton firm

Karachi

Cotton arrivals increased at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Thursday, while spot rates remained firm.

The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs6,000/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,430/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained firm at Rs6,145/maund and Rs6,585/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. An analyst said the activity increased in the market, as New York cotton futures market increased by more than one cent and local mills rushed into buying. However, local production is expected higher, which may put pressure on prices in the coming days, he added. A total of 30 transactions were recorded of around 24,000 bales at a price of Rs5,700 to Rs6,175/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Shahdadpur, Tando Adam, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Rohri, Saleh Pat, Ali Pur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Shujaabad, Khanewal, Karor Pakka, Mianwali and Haroonabad.