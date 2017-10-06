Fri October 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

R
Reuters
October 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Oil slips

Oil slips

Singapore/Tokyo

Oil prices dipped on Thursday after the United States reported record crude exports, although traders said that efforts led by OPEC and Russia to cut production meant markets remained well supported overall.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading at $49.86 per barrel at 0206 GMT, down 12 cents, or 0.24 percent, from their last close. Brent crude was down 4 cents, or 0.07 percent, at $55.76 a barrel.

The declines came after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said late on Wednesday that U.S. crude oil exports jumped to 1.98 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, surpassing the 1.5 million bpd record set the previous week.

The increase has been triggered by the wide discount in U.S. WTI prices against international Brent crude prices, which makes U.S. oil exports attractive.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement