Gold stable

Bengaluru
Gold held within a tight trading range on Thursday as the dollar held firm on strong U.S. services sector growth, with markets awaiting the key U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday.
Spot gold was steady at $1,274.11 an ounce at 0655 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were unchanged at $1,276.90 per ounce.
"Everyone´s waiting for the employment figures this Friday. Unless somebody in the Federal Reserve says something, there´s not going to be much movement until Friday," said Yuichi Ikemizu, Tokyo branch manager at CIBC Standard Bank.
On Thursday, the dollar inched up against a basket of its peers, upheld as data from Wednesday showed accelerated growth in the U.S. services sector in September, although sagging Treasury yields limited gains.
