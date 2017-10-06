Palm oil rises

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains to a one-week high on Thursday morning, and were set for a third consecutive winning session tracking strength in rival soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.9 percent at 2,740 ringgit ($648.21) a tonne at the midday break.

It earlier rose to 2,743 ringgit, its strongest level since Sept. 27. Traded volumes stood at 16,318 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "Palm is up tracking soyoil, overnight and also this morning," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur. "Gains should sustain until the Chinese are back next week," he said, referring to the Dalian Commodities Exchange market in China which is closed this week for national holidays.