Fri October 06, 2017
Business

October 6, 2017

Rupee unchanged

The rupee remained steady against the dollar on Thursday due to prevalent sluggish trading activity, dealers said. The rupee gained single paisa to close at 105.40 to the dollar as compared to Wednesday's closing of 105.41. Forex dealers said the rupee / dollar parity remained stable due to slowdown in the dollar demand from importers and corporate sector.

