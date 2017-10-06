Ericsson scouts for mergers for lower margin businesses

MADRID/LONDON: Telecom equipment maker Ericsson is in talks to merge its Spanish fiber services arm Abentel with a local firm and people familiar with the new CEO’s plans say he is scouting for more merger deals to cut costs and rebuild the group’s profits.

Borje Ekholm, who took up his CEO role in January, is under pressure by activist investor Cevian to accelerate cost-cutting after Ericsson’s three consecutive quarters in the red that have pushed its share price down 15 percent since January.

The Swedish company is concentrating on reducing its exposure to maintenance and roll-out services which require relatively highly paid staff.

Abentel, which provides fiber-related services, was bought by Ericsson just 15 months ago and Spanish tech engineering services provider Dominion said on Wednesday it was in preliminary merger talks.

Network roll-out and maintenance services are labor-intensive, low-margin business that have traditionally been outsourced by telecom operators to companies like Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei. Ericsson is reviewing whether to sell or try to improve profits at these businesses, catching up with Nokia which made a similar move a few years ago.

“Ericsson needs to raise its margins and the idea is to merge Abentel and other network maintenance units with regional players to deconsolidate the workforce and costs stemming from these businesses,” said a source familiar with the plans.

Ericsson has yet to convince analysts it can hit its target to double 2016 margins beyond 2018. The company declined to comment on Wednesday.

Ericsson said during its second quarter earnings that it had identified 42 services contracts, without naming them, with 2016 sales of SEK 7 billion ($861 million) which it will either exit, renegotiate or transform. To date, the company said it has already recast nine of these contracts resulting in an annualized profit improvement of about SEK 140 million ($17 million) going forward. Managed Services contributed about 13 percent of Ericsson’s total revenue in 2016.

Ekholm has quietly ended the company’s diversification push to serve non-telecom clients as he intends to refocus the business on core mobile network infrastructure.