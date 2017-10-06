Stocks end flat as profit-taking pares early gains

Stocks closed flat on Thursday in a turbulent trade as late profit-taking eroded early cherry-picking-driven gains amid persisting political noise, dealers said.

An analyst at Elixir Securities said equities closed little changed after witnessing volatile trading where benchmark KSE-100 index traded in a wide range of 800 points. “The day started on a positive note as the wider market managed to carry momentum from the previous day with the index gaining 360 points in early hour to test highs over 40,800-point-level,” the analyst said.

“Thereafter, it was a downhill journey, as profit-taking coupled with shallow depth of bids on screen shoved the index down a path of steady declines with cement shares bearing the brunt of selling pressure.”

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's KSE-100 shares index gained 0.02 percent or 7.49 points to close at 40,468.49 points, KSE-30 shares index went up by 0.20 percent or 40.47 points to end at 20,554.36 points.

Out of 405 active scrips 165 advanced, 221 retreated, and 19 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 150.272 million shares compared to a turnover of 192.002 million shares a day earlier.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks showed recovery amid institutional support in oil, autos and cements ahead of quarter-end earning announcements. “Mid-session pressure was witnessed because investors remained concerned over political uncertainty and rupee depreciation.”

Dealers said the final 90 minutes of trading saw the benchmark index bouncing from 40,000-point-support driven by value-buying in notable blue chips. Overall, market recorded lower activity with a turnover on KSE All Shares Index declining by 15 percent compared to Wednesday’s close.

Pioneer Cement (PIOC), which went down 3.0 percent, announced the signing of an agreement with the sponsors of Galadari cement to acquire 100 percent stake in their 3,500 tons/day partially-constructed plant.

Going forward, analysts expect that volatile and choppy trading would continue with flows setting the tone of the wider market in the days ahead. Companies reflecting highest gains include Sanofi Aventis, up Rs77.61 to close at Rs1,782/share, and Nestle Pakistan, up Rs70.16 to close at Rs12,999.83/share.

Firms registering the most losses were Bata Pakistan, down Rs50 to close at Rs2,900/share, and Island Textile, down Rs19.31 to end at Rs943.20/share. The highest volumes were witnessed in TRG Pakistan with a turnover of 12.017 million shares.

The scrip gained 33 paisas to close at Rs34.20/share. Chakwal Spinning was second with a turnover of 7.513 million shares. It shed Rs1.0 to close at Rs10.92/share. Bank of Punjab was third with a turnover of 7.45 million shares. It gained 04 paisas to finish at Rs9.09/share.