Forex reserves dip to $19.76bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves slipped 2.40 percent to $19.763 billion during the week ended September 29, amid growing external debt repayments, the central bank said on Thursday. “The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased $276 million to $13.857 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments,” it said. The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks fell to $5.906 billion from $5.918 billion a week ago.