Saudis reconsidering speed of austerity plan as economy slumps: IMF

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has told the International Monetary Fund that it is reconsidering the speed at which it imposes austerity steps to avoid slowing the economy too much and boosting unemployment, the IMF said on Thursday.

"The authorities indicated that they were considering the appropriate pace of fiscal adjustment given the weak growth," the fund said in a report on its annual economic consultations with the kingdom.

Riyadh has been cutting spending while raising taxes and fees to curb a huge state budget deficit caused by low oil prices. Last December it published a plan to eliminate the deficit, which was a record $98 billion in 2015, by 2020.The deficit is shrinking but at a high cost to the economy: data released this week showed Saudi Arabia in recession during the second quarter while the non-oil sector expanded only 0.6 percent from a year earlier.

Consumer prices are falling and unemployment among Saudis has edged up to 12.8 percent. Riyadh is therefore using the deficit-cutting plan as "broad guidance" but will review and update its targets at regular intervals in response to economic and social conditions, the IMF said.

"They saw merit in pushing ahead quickly with the fiscal reforms, particularly as they felt the compensation mechanisms they were developing to support households and businesses would limit the economic impact, but agreed that it is very important to monitor growth and employment and adjust the timing of reforms if needed. —