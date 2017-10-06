Rupee forecast to trade around current levels till April 2018

KARACHI: The rupee is likely to remain stable in times to come as the government is considering options to reduce the level of current account deficit that weighs down on the foreign exchange reserves, analysts said.

“The pressure on Pakistan’s external account is increasing steadily. However, the country has sufficient foreign exchange reserves at the moment, with plans by the government to access the international capital markets via sukuk/bond issuance,” Sakib Sherani, an ex-economic advisor and chief executive officer at Macroeconomic Insights said.

“Hence, an official downward adjustment of the exchange rate in the next several months is not imminent.” Government planned issuance of one billion dollars worth of international debt by this year-end.

Rupee is projected to trade at 105.55 to a dollar till April 2018 and 105.50 till October next year. Currently, it is trading within a tight range of 105.40/45 in the interbank market and traded at 106.60/80 in the open market on Thursday.

Generally, kerb market trades above the interbank market due to numerous factors, including cash currency shortage in the market and its demand by the traders, a banker said.

The International Monetary Fund, however, said rupee is 15 to 20 percent overvalued, while both the Fund and the World Bank assessed rupee value to be on the higher side against currencies of trading partners.

Current account deficit widened 1.5 times to $12.1 billion in FY2017, while foreign exchange reserves fell to $20 billion as of September 22 from a high of $24 billion in October 2016. A senior banker warned that administrative intervention to keep rupee stable would further weaken external account position.

“I know from experience the current PML (N) government and its finance minister Ishaq Dar prefer exchange rate stability but are unable to understand that nominal exchange rate stability can be maintained only if prudent fiscal and monetary policies are pursued and the rise in cost structure is contained,” an ex-governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on condition of anonymity.

“With expansionary fiscal and monetary policies and consequent high rate of inflation that is kept hidden through price data manipulation, stability of the nominal rate of exchange through administrative controls would only invite balance of payments crisis,” he added.

The central bank allowed a 3.1 percent single day’s biggest drop in the rupee value on July 5 to address the emerging imbalances in the external account. Rupee slid to 108.25 against the dollar from previous level of 104.90 in a day.

The former SBP’s head defended the central bank’s step, saying managing exchange rate is its prerogative rather than the ministry of finance.

“(However), the SBP… should do so in coordination with the government in a harmonious way,” he said. Analysts don’t see a possibility of currency devaluation by the government before the general elections next year.

“The government doesn’t seem in a mood to devalue the currency to boost exports and foster foreign inflows,” an economist said. “However, it has sought to curb trade deficit by increasing exports receipts and reducing imports.” Bankers assume that sooner or later the currency is expected to be lost its value in response to some notes of concern from international creditors, local businessmen and economists even policymakers over the size of the expanding twin deficits.

Besides, a treasury expert said average annual rupee devaluation has hovered around 5 to 6 percent for the past 30 years, “hence, there is a lot of room for the rupee devaluation.” “Foreign portfolio managers are also awaiting rupee devaluation to start investing in capital market,” the expert added.