Pioneer to acquire Galadari Cement

KARACHI: Pioneer Cement Company Limited signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent stakes of Galadari Cement to increase production in the wake growing local demand.

“… the company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the major stakeholders of Galadari Cement (Gulf) Limited (GCGL) for the acquisition of the company,” Pioneer Cement said in a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange.

GCGL is located in district hub of Balochistan.

The cement maker didn’t disclose the amount involved in the acquisition, but the transaction is estimated to cost around seven billion rupees.

Karim Punjani at Elixir Securities said Pioneer Cement is expected to incur Rs6 to 7 billion in capital expenditure for the 3,500 tons/day plant with an average gestation of two years. The cement maker’s share value shed three percent on Thursday.

“We believe that a primary reason to acquire GCGL is to hold a strategic place in the new domestic market (southern region) in order to cater to upbeat domestic demand and enjoy premium pricing,” Punjani said. “PIOC (Pioneer Cement) does not wish to immediately complete the construction at the site; however it intends to finalise legal, financial, tax and technical (engineering) matters in order to complete its transaction within the next 6-9 months.”

The civil and construction works at Galadari is currently 50 percent complete despite the factory’s construction started in 1998.

The brokerage’s analyst said once GCGL’s plant comes online and after incorporating the already announced expansions by other players, the south region’s capacity would grow 100 percent to 17.1 million tonnes/annum within four years.

A number of cement makers envisaged output expansion as sales rose 3.71 percent year-on-year to 40.315 million tonnes during the last fiscal year of 2016/17 with the industry’s annual capacity utilisation standing at 87 percent.

Domestic cement sales from factories located in south region rose 9.47 percent to 6.511 million tonnes in FY17 over FY16. Exports from the region, however, fell 25.10 percent year-on-year to 1.514 million tonnes during the last fiscal year.

Pioneer Cement’s profit climbed 16 percent to Rs2.92 billion in FY2017.

The market’s key players are Lucky Cement, Bestway Cement, DG Khan Cement, Attock Cement and Maple Leaf Cement.

GCGL was incorporated in 1980 with an acquisition of land at district Hub, while formal construction of the plant begun after 19 years. The company procured equipment from European manufacturers. However, the plant had witnessed multiple closures due to legal and inheritance issues.