Govt clears sales tax refunds of Rs41 billion in July-September

ISLAMABAD: Government disbursed Rs41 billion to settle the claims of tax refunds during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, which was more than double the disbursal in the corresponding period a year earlier, finance minister said on Thursday.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said government set the tax collection target at Rs4.013 trillion for fiscal 2017/18, 19.4 percent higher than the previous fiscal year.

Dar said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) registered a 20 percent growth in tax revenue during the first quarter, “which was really a praiseworthy feat.” “This increase has been achieved despite the fact that Rs41 billion worth of tax refunds were issued by FBR in the July-September quarter as against Rs19 billion issued in the same period during the previous fiscal year,” he said, addressing a chief commissioners’ conference.

“I congratulate the FBR team on this significant achievement,” he added. In July, the finance minister announced to settle refunds claims of exporters who submitted refund pay orders for up to one million rupees or more than that. Industry analysts said the stuck refunds of multibillion rupees were choking their liquidity and making it impossible for them to boost exports. After a constant decline, July-August exports, however, recovered around 12 percent as compared to the same period a year earlier.

FBR, the apex tax authority, collected Rs753 billion revenue in July-September, which was a little shy of the quarterly target of Rs782 billion. Minister Dar said the FBR team should continue to work with the same zeal and perseverance to achieve the overall revenue target for FY2018.

“Undoubtedly, encouragement of existing and potential taxpayers along with friendly treatment and moral suasion should be the FBR’s main forte,” he added. “At the same time, it was also moral obligation of the people in general, the business community and others who are required to pay tax, to contribute to the national exchequer.”

Dar stressed on the efforts and measures to broaden tax base “in real terms.” “In view of security challenges that the country is facing and the continued war on terror, more and more resources are needed by the nation,” he said. “FBR being the revenue generating authority has a great responsibility to strive hard to help meet this requirement.” Finance minister asked the conference’s participants to come up with better suggestions and reformatory steps to further grow revenue as well as to improve effective working of the FBR.

Chairman Tariq Pasha of FBR said the FBR’s new team is working “wholeheartedly under the guidance and encouragement of the finance minister.” “Efforts were already afoot for broadening the tax base and we shall continue to focus on this sphere,” he added.