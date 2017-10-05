Khassadars’ checkpoint established at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: After the extension of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Act of 1974 to certain areas on Pak-Afghan border in Torkham, the authorities in Khyber Agency on Wednesday established a checkpoint of the Khassadars near the Torkham border crossing.

Political Tehsildar in Torkham Shamsul Islam told The News that Khassadars were deployed at various localities in Torkham border town on the directives of high-ups. He said a checkpoint was also established on the main road and barricades were erected to maintain the flow of traffic.

He said from today onwards, taxicabs and heavy vehicles would not be allowed to cross the newly-established checkpoint manned by Khassadars.