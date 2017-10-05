Four more witnesses record statements in Mashal case

HARIPUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court, Abbottabad, has recorded the statements of four more official witnesses in Mashal murder case.

ATC Judge Fazle Subhan heard the high-profile case at the Central Prison Haripur. During the proceedings, Ajmal, Sabz Ali, Ahmad and Intesar recorded statements as official witnesses and the defence lawyers cross-examined them.

Meanwhile, the lawyers from defence and prosecution sides completed arguments on the bail applications of 34 accused.

The court is likely to announce its decision on the bail applications on Monday.

Lawyer Sardar Abdul Rauf Khan, Hafiz Kala Khan, Shahab Khattak and four public prosecutors appeared from prosecution side while Fazle Haq Abbasi, Javed Tanoli, Amjad Malik and Masood Azhar represented the 57 accused.