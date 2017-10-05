Second edition of ‘Mercy to Mankind’ published

PESHAWAR: The second edition of “Mercy to Mankind”, a book on seerat [The life of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)] has been published.

It is an interesting book of na’ats authored by Prof Dr Ijaz Hassan Khan Khattak, a known physician and presently serving the North-West School of Medicine in Peshawar as a principal. According to Dr Ijaz, this is the first-ever book on na’at in the English language.

The first edition of the book was printed in December, 2014. It consists of 47 poems and has 52 pages. It is written in English but its Urdu version is also available. It has no price and can be found at almost all public libraries in the country as well as abroad.

About the background of his book, Dr Ijaz said that whenever he went to the Europe and America, he used to think of writing something in English language to play his role in spreading the massage of Islam.

He said that several times he stopped writing the book because he thought he lacked proper religious knowledge and might commit mistakes.

“But the urge to contribute my efforts for my religion made me write the book. Since I do poetry in English, Urdu and Pashto, I collected my English na’ats and gave it the title of ‘Mercy to Mankind’,” he added.