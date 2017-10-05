Thu October 05, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 5, 2017

Progress on reforms process in Fata reviewed

PESHAWAR: A high-level meeting held with the Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra in the chair at the Governor’s House on Wednesday reviewed the pace of progress on implementation of reforms process in Fata.

Talking on this occasion, the governor said that reforms were being implemented in Fata to enable the tribal people to contribute as active partners in the efforts of development and prosperity of the country.

