Cheques distributed among tribal students

PESHAWAR: Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra distributed scholarships cheques among 30 tribal students of the Edwardes College here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the scholarship distribution ceremony to the students of Edwardes College hailing from Fata at Governor’s House here, he said that every step is underway to encourage students to continue their studies. He said the government was utilising all available resources to improve living standards in Fata and provide educational facilities to the tribal youth.

The governor gave away scholarship cheques to 30 students, including students belonging to minority community.

Meanwhile, the principal of the college in a briefing on this occasion highlighted the curricular as well as co-curricular activities of the institution in detail. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that government was focusing on improving literacy rate in Fata. “The establishment of Fata University is another major headway in Fata,” he added. He advised the students to concentrate on their studies. The youth, he added, should come forward to serve the nation and contribute in building positive image of the country internationally. It is to be mentioned here that an amount of Rs1.3 million had been made available by the college for providing scholarships for its students hailing from Fata. The governor appreciated the management of the college for the initiative.