Session participants want pro-women laws extended to Pata

PESHAWAR: Participants at a session on Wednesday demanded extension of pro-women laws to the Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (Pata).

The demand was made at a joint session organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on Status of Women (KPCSW), civil society and humans rights organisations at a joint session organised by the Blue Veins in collaboration with KPCSW here.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has so far extended 13 labour laws to Pata, including (the KP Industrial Relations Act 2010, Standard Weights and Measures Enforcement (Amendment) Act 2012, Payment of Wages Act 2013, Industrial and Commercial Employment (standing orders) Act 2013, Minimum Wages Act 2013, Industrial Statistics Act 2013, Factories Act 2013, Maternity Benefits Act 2013, Workers Compensation Act 2013, Prohibition of Employment of Children Act 2015, Bonded Labor System (Abolition) Act 2015, and Shops and Establishment Act 2015, but the participants said none of them is a pro-women law.

Blue Veins programme coordinator Qamar Naseem said that a resolution had been initiated by members of the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, demanding the KP government to immediately extend pro-women laws to Pata so that women of the area could benefit from the legislations.

Neelam Toru, chairperson of the KPCSW, shared an overview of the overall situation of Gender-Based Violence in Pata and emphasised on the enforcement of pro-women laws in Pata.

Awami National Party leader Mian Iftikhar, a former information minister, appreciated the efforts of Blue Veins and other stakeholders working together for the extension of women-friendly laws to Pata. Woman MPA Amna Sardar of the PML-N said the KPCSW could only take actions to support, protect women and provide services as guaranteed under pro-women laws once these laws are extended to Pata.

MPA Dina Naz said women parliamentarians would play their role to mobilise the Social Welfare Department to request the Home and Tribal affairs Department to initiate the process of the extension of pro-women laws to Pata. Other speakers also addressed the event, which was organised with the financial assistance of Australian government and the Trócaire under a project.