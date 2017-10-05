PCS officers hail CS reform initiatives

PESHAWAR: The PCS Officers Association on Wednesday appreciated the chief secretary’s reform initiatives for restructuring departments through merit-based postings and transfers.

A statement issued here said that the PCS Officers Association held a meeting at the Civil Secretariat with Ghafoor Beg, president of the association, in the chair. Welcoming the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan, the meeting appreciated his ‘merit-based’ transfer and postings for restructuring the departments. The participants also added that besides administrative reforms, the time is ripe to implement the pending CM’s directives.

They added that the executive allowance for PMS/PAS has been approved by a cabinet committee and also discussed in cabinet but yet to be notified. “Repatriation of deputationsits, change of nomenclature of AAC to AC, reviving magistracy and civil service reforms to be based on performance indicators which should feed the HR policies.”