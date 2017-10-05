Illegal recruitment in Health dept echoes in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR: The illegal recruitment in Health Department, bad condition of healthcare units as well as non-functioning of newly-established medical college in Nowshera echoed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday.

During the question-hour, Sobia Shahid of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) raised the question that medical staff in different categories was recruited at the Qazi Medical Complex in Nowshera, Divisional Headquarters Hospital in Kohat and other healthcare units in the district without following the set criterion.

She claimed to be in possession of proofs of irregularities in the recruitment. “I am not satisfied with the answer provided by the Health Department,” she added.

She also complained that the Women and Children Hospital in Kohat lacked facilities including emergency equipment.

The lawmaker said after repeated complaints in the last four years only PC-1 for reconstruction of the hospital could be prepared.

However, Minister for Health Shahram Khan Tarakai claimed that all recruitment in the province, including that of 900 doctors, was made as per rules and regulations.

He said the list of employees along with complete details had been provided and a copy of the advertisement would also be made available.

The minister assured that the reservations of the MPA would be removed at a meeting wherein the concerned authorities of his department would also be present.

To a question by Uzma Khan of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) the House was told that 66 doctors and 31 other staff members had been appointed for the college and 97 doctors and 192 non-doctor staff were hired for the Qazi Medical Complex.

The assembly was told that classes in the college couldn’t be resumed as its building was under construction and the staff had been drawing salaries since July 1, 2014.

The main reason for the closure of the college was non-recognition by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, but it was under process and would soon be completed, the House was told.

The House referred another question of Uzma Khan to the concerned committee regarding allotment of residential accommodation at District Headquarters Hospital in Timergara as the mover said there was no such committee for the purpose at the hospital as claimed by the department.

Parliamentary leader of PML-N Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha also complained of deteriorating condition of the Rural Health Centres, Basic Health Units and dispensaries in his constituency.

He said most of the health units needed repairs and necessary equipment, but the government didn’t allocate any funds for the purpose.

The health minister said though it was the responsibility of local government representatives, the department would try to make arrangements for the repairs.

Three bills, including the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the Peshawar Development Authority Bill, 2017 and KP Public Private Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2017 were also introduced in the House.

On a point of order by opposition leader Maulana Lutfur Rahman, Speaker Asad Qaiser ruled that the House should be run in accordance with the rules and there should be no favouritism.

The opposition leader complained that some time the deputy speaker allowed a minister to speak even after the opposition members pointed out the lack of quorum.

The Speaker adjourned the session till October 9 on the request of the opposition leader who said a congregation of Tableeghi Jamaat was being held from Friday to Sunday and some of the MPAs wanted to attend it.