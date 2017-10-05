Newly-passed access to information law is weak

ISLAMABAD: Amid noise and controversies over the Election Act 2013, the PML-N government on Monday also managed to pass a relatively weaker Right of Access to Information (RAI) Bill 2017 from the National Assembly without any objections from the opposition.

Although, the bill, already passed by Senate, is a major headway in improving transparency in the federal government departments, it still falls short of meeting required standard of the right to information legislation. Experts are terming the federal law weaker than the RTI (Right to Information) laws enacted in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Under the RAI Bill 2017, every citizen can request a public record from the federal government institutions without any charges and the government department and ministries will be obliged to provide the required information within 10 days of the filing of the request. However the law allows ministers of each department to deny any information which he or she deems classified provided a reason for the same is stated by the minister.

Ejaz is of the view that Pakistan Commission on Access to Information proposed under the new legislation should have been empowered to order public bodies to disclose the information if the disclosure was in public interest and outweighed the likely harm. “How can minister-in-charge of the federal government name a document as classified, while this right should have been with the proposed commission?” he remarked.

Civil society including CPDI had written several letters to Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb to highlight its flaws. Despite repeated attempts, the minister did not respond to The News for her version.

Senator Farhatullah Babar of Pakistan People’s Party who played key role in legislation said despite its shortcoming, the legislation is an achievement in a country like Pakistan. He said security concerns played key role in delaying the passage of the bill by the parliament. Some experts believe the legislation will pave the way for good governance in the country through enhanced transparency. Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh have already enacted RTI laws. While laws in Punjab and KP have been applauded by the expert, Sindh has so far failed to implement the RTI law despite its passage on 13 March 2017.