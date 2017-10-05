Expel minister behind mistake regarding finality of Prophethood: Shahbaz asks Nawaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday asked his party head Nawaz Sharif to expel the minister committing the mistake on the finality of prophethood.

He said Nawaz had taken immediate action on the issue of finality of Prophethood in the constitutional amendment and directed to restore the law. “I have asked my leader that strict action be initiated against the one who has changed these words,” he added.

Addressing the PML-N convention held in connection with Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s victory in NA-120 by-election, Shahbaz said despite difficult circumstances, the PML-N had proved that not only NA-120 or Lahore but the entire Pakistan was a stronghold of the party and Nawaz.

The PML-N contested elections under such circumstances in the past too under dictatorship, but the power and will of the people could not be curbed, he said.

The entire Pakistan was eyeing the by-election, the chief minister said, adding that those who were saying that the PML-N managed victory by only 15,000 votes should understand everything would be crystal clear in the 2018 general elections.

It was Nawaz who had overcome the menace of loadshedding, Shahbaz said, adding that electricity was available to everyone and at a cheaper rate.

“The elements involved in corruption and plunder in the electricity projects give lectures against corruption on TV now”, he said, adding that the nation was also desirous to know from Imran Khan howhe had produced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said when dengue attacked Lahore, Imran had termed them ‘Dengue Brothers’, but when the epidemic spread in Peshawar, he escaped to the mountains so that he could catch dengue fever.

The chief minister said the people of Peshawar were dying of dengue, Imran was enjoying in the hills. “How such a leader can run Pakistan who escapes to the mountains due to the fear of dengue. The people will have to decide about it in the 2018 elections.”

Shahbaz congratulated the assembly members, PML-N Lahore chapter president Pervaiz Malik and party workers over their role in the marvellous success of Begum Kulsoom. He also asked audience to pray for early recovery and long life of Begum Kulsoom.