Judge belies news about ban on ministers, calling out Rangers

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Accountability Court judge Mohammad Bashir nailed a downright fake news, fed to media outlets by a local news agency, when he stated on Wednesday that he had not forbidden the ministers’ entry in his forum on the occasion of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s appearance before him on October 2. The news was carried by some newspapers.

A day before the proceedings, the false news was sponsored obviously at the behest of those who got the Rangers detailed to take over the Federal Judicial Complex, which also houses the accountability court, stopped the ministers, media men and everybody else from entering its premises. This created a storm raising sharp questions:who did all this and on whose orders the unseemly scene was created.

The fake news, which appeared on October 1 a day before this drama, claimed that the accountability court judge had banned ministers from entering his court on the occasion of Nawaz Sharif’s appearance before it. It stated that this message was conveyed to the ministers through the administration.

The police and administration were formally cautioned that any type of gathering by people would not be allowed on the court premises on this occasion, it said adding that judge Mohammad Bashir issued new directions to the police and administration for security.

It has now transpired without an iota of doubt that the judge neither prohibited the ministers’ entry in his court nor did he make any contact with the police or administration in this connection. Under the law, he is not allowed to directly approach the police or the district administration for this purpose. If he feels the need for any kind of security he has to write to the interior ministry.

The baseless news further asserted that the help of Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) was also sought on this occasion to maintain law and order. The step was taken by keeping in mind the disorder which happened on Sept 26 when, on the occasion of Nawaz Sharif’s attendance, the mob had entered the accountability court by breaking all the security barricades disturbing its proceedings. The judge has no power to directly summon the police, Rangers or FC, but has to write to the interior ministry for any such help for security purposes. He had not done so as claimed by the fake news.

Those who sponsored the news had also wanted to bring the FC on October 2 but were content with only ensuring the Rangers personnel’s presence in a large number. In fact, the news had been spread to justify the illegal deployment of the Rangers on the fateful day. There was no doubt even on that day that the Rangers arrived at the scene and took control of everything without any authorization from the concerned departments – the interior ministry and the Islamabad administration. A subsequent inquiry has also established in definite terms that the Rangers had not been called to the venue by the authorities having such powers.

The judge had written in his order on the proceedings held on October 2 that “Rangers were deployed for security purposes. Deployment of Rangers was highly appreciable action of the government. However, some other matters such as entry of counsels, court reporters is to be regularized. Registrar of this court be directed to conduct a meeting in this regard.” He had appreciated the government’s action of Rangers deployment because he had thought on the basis of convincing presumption that it was ordered by the government and can’t be done by any other authority, not even by the paramilitary force itself.

A huge faux pas was created on that day and it is still unclear what was achieved by those who had got the Rangers to be present there to take control of the Federal Judicial Complex except that it gave rise to a needless uproar. None is now coming forward to own that Rangers’ deployment was directed by them against the calls of the Constitution and law. Evasiveness is the order of the day to skirt responsibility for the illegality.