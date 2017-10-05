Two children martyred in intense Indian firing across LoC

RAWALPINDI: Two children embraced Shahadat in Indian troops’ unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rawalakot and Chirikot sectors on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued here by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian troops targeted the civil population in villages Kakuta, Chaffar, Serian and Narakot. Mortar rounds hit the house of a civilian, Sakhi Kayani in village Chaffar and as result his two children Kashif Sakhi, 20, and Sakeena Begum, 17, residents of Chaffer village, embraced Shahadat, while two others, including a woman, were injured.

The Pakistan Army posts gave a befitting response to Indian firing. The ISPR said Indian post suffered heavy damage and their three soldiers were reportedly killed and five others were injured. The intermittent firing continues.

Meanwhile, Pakistan lodged a strong protest with India over the ceasefire violations in Rawalakot, Chirikot sectors along the LoC.

According to the Foreign Office, Director General South Asia and Saarc Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner and strongly condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces, which resulted in the martyrdom of two civilians.

During the past two weeks, the Indian occupation forces have increasingly targeted civilian areas on the Pakistani side, martyring 13 civilians, including six women, and injuring 39 others, which the director general (SA&Saarc) strongly condemned.

Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. During the current year till date, Indian forces have carried out more than 900 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in the martyrdom of 45 innocent civilians and injuries to 155, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016.

The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The DG (SA & Saarc) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate the current and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct its forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit, and maintain peace on the LoC.

He also asked India to permit UNMOGIP (United Nations Military Group in India and Pakistan) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Indian security forces.

The prime minister lauded the role of the country's security forces for befitting response in silencing the enemy's guns, a PM's Office statement said. He expressed deepest condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss.