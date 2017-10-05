Provincial Task Force for missing persons reviews 27 cases

LAHORE: Provincial Task Force for missing persons has recovered three missing persons while one has been put in the category of enforced disappearance, The News has learnt.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Secretary Judicial Tahir Wattoo, held in Lahore for two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) at the home department. According to the document available with The News, Husnain Afzal Rana with ID no3991, Osama Hafeez ID no 3860 and Sagheer Ahmed Shah ID no 3994 were recovered while Prof Ghalib Ata was kept in the list of Enforced Disappearance (ED).

Total 27 cases of missing persons including Hafeez Faheem, Ms Zeenat Shahzadi, Hassan Movia, Muhammad Qasim, Ziaur Rehman, Abdul Akbar, Muddasir Iqbal, Ali Hassan, Ustad Abdul Qadir, Jamshaid Khan, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Shaheer Hassan, Ghulam Hasnain, Dr Ali Abdullah, Naveed Butt, Ali Tariq, Asadullah Wattoo, Ali Hasan, Danish Aqeel Ansari, Dr Javed Iqbal Chaudhry, Manjrah Khan, Ali Tariq and Nawaz Ali Jan were reviewed in two days under Additional Secretary Tahir Wattoo of home department where representatives of Military Intelligence (MI), Inter-services Intelligence Agency (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police officials concerned were present.

It is pertinent to mention that Prof Ghalib Ata and Prof Dr Javaid were both friends. Prof Ghalib Ata’s wife said she was waiting for him for two years. According to her, around 20 persons without uniform came to her house and took her husband Ghalib forcibly with them on December 7, 2015. Her whole family is disturbed because no one knows where he is right now. She said Justice Javaid Iqbal® head of Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance gave her hope that Ghalib would return safe and sound soon. All heirs of missing persons showed trust on PTF and authorities concerned. They said they were not under pressure and the authorities were cooperating with them.