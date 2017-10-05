Thu October 05, 2017
Islamabad

October 5, 2017

Teachers Day to be marked as black day

Islamabad :Teachers have decided to mark the October 5 World Teachers Day as black day against non-payment of salary and non-regularisation of services.

The day is celebrated as the ‘Salaam Teachers Day’ to appreciate the teachers’ vital contribution to education and development.

The Young Teachers Association Islamabad has given the call for a protest outside the National Press Club today (Thursday) to protest their demands.  The teachers will protest denial of permanent jobs for serving in FDE schools and colleges for nine years as well as non-payment of salary for many months.

The FDE overseen by the Capital Administration and Development Division has more than 2,000 daily-wage staff members, both teaching and non-teaching, at its educational institutions in the capital.

