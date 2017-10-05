Rangers unilaterally withdraw from parliament’s security

ISLAMABAD: Following the incident outside the Accountability Court, the Rangers have unilaterally withdrawn from security of parliament as none of the personnel came to duty during the last two days, sources told the Geo News Wednesday.

On Monday, the Rangers personnel disallowed Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal from entering the Accountability Court. The minister arrived as the court conducted the hearing of three NAB references filed against Nawaz Sharif.

The episode irked the minister who said that he would rather resign than be a "puppet minister". He said that the Rangers claimed to have "their own orders", adding that this was a deplorable state of affairs which demanded being taken notice of.

"The Rangers are subordinate to my ministry…they’re supposed to work under the command of the civil administration. If the Rangers have refused to observe orders, a high-level inquiry will be held and we will see who has challenged the writ of the government," said a visibly upset Iqbal.

When approached, senior administration officials confirmed the development to the Geo News. Security officials at the Parliament House have informed offices of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker about the development, the sources added.

They further informed that the paramilitary force took the stance that the Islamabad administration should submit a written application for providing security to parliament.

For the last two days, only police and Elite Force have been deployed for the security of parliament, sources added. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior ordered the Frontier Constabulary to take charge of Parliament's security, the sources said.

In his briefing to the interior minister, they added, the Islamabad chief commissioner said the Rangers were unilaterally withdrawn from the Parliament House. The sources further informed that the ministry also sought an explanation from DG Rangers over the episode, which took place outside the Accountability Court within 72 hours.

The ministry, in a letter written to the top Rangers official, questioned on whose orders the Rangers personnel arrived at the judicial complex, despite the fact that they had neither been summoned by the Ministry of Interior, nor district administration, the sources added.