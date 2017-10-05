FIA starts investigation into irregular appointments in CDA

Islamabad :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started investigation into 54 irregular appointments in the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in the light of an inquiry report during the years 2011 and 2012.

“The notifications of daily wages employees either which does not meet the basic eligibility criteria, favouritism, nepotism committed as well as appointment made against the advertised posts on the pick and choose basis may be de-notified,” the report finalized by a three-member inquiry committee said.

According to details, the individuals appointed on regular basis against posts of BPS 16 to BPS 18, were first employed on daily wages from January, 2011 to December, 2012. The inquiry committee comprised Director Sector Development Humayun Akhtar, Deputy Director Environment Rana Tahir Hassan Khan and the Deputy Director One Window Operation Abdul Mannan Khan.

The members of the inquiry committee also appeared before officials of the FIA on Monday to respond to many queries and share details of irregular appointments. The inquiry committee has also identified 24 officials including two CDA chairmen Imtiaz Inayat Illahi and Farkhand Iqbal, then CDA board members, Director General Environment whose two sons were also appointed and other official who were involved in these 54 cases of making appointments

The inquiry committee has pointed out that the 54 cases also include six cases of nepotism in which sons of serving officials were benefitted. The committee has suggested that the notifications of daily wages employees either which does not meet the basic eligibility criteria, favouritism, nepotism committed as well as appointment made against the advertised posts i.e. 20-6-2009 on the pick and choose basis may be de-notified.

The committee is suggesting keeping in view of these cases that matching qualification according to CDA SR-1992 required at the time of their employment, may be checked of all employees by constituting a separate committee in the interest of conducive maintenance of discipline.

The committee also suggested that the experience certificates wherever applicable at the time of their initial appointment according to CDA SR-1992 of all employees by constituting a separate committee in the interest of conducive maintenance of discipline.