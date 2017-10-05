Nawaz stands his ground: Washington Post

Islamabad :The House of Sharif, one of Pakistan’s two great political dynasties, is looking more and more like a house of cards. Yet against all odds, deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif seems determined to keep it standing, says an article published in Washington Post.

For much of the past three decades, the billionaire industrial family has controlled Pakistan’s wealthiest and most influential region, Punjab province. Sharif, 67, has been elected prime minister three times and remains one of the country’s most popular politicians.

In 1999, he was ousted by the army and sent into exile. Elected again in 2013, he was removed from power by the Supreme Court two months ago after a court battle with opponents who accused his family of hiding their wealth overseas.

Yet here he was Tuesday, flying in from mini-exile in London to face new corruption charges that could lead to his imprisonment and defiantly vowing to lead his party to victory in next year’s national election. It was a bold move, but one that analysts said could create months of turmoil ahead of the vote, endangering the fragile civil-military balance of power.

“I will continue to fight this case,” a grim-looking Sharif said at a news conference after briefly appearing at the National Accountability Court here. Declaring that Pakistan’s “constitution and democracy” are at stake, he said, “I believe that God and the people of Pakistan are with me, and I still hope that justice is alive somewhere.” The “big decision,” he added, “will come in 2018, with the general elections in my favour.”

“Nawaz Sharif’s ordeal hasn’t ended, but his decision to return shows he has courage and that those who said he was running away were wrong,” said Aftab Khan Sherpao, a veteran legislator. But if he chooses defiance, there would likely be a confrontation between state institutions, which is not good for him or the country. He needs to hold his horses.”

At the same time, rumors have flooded Pakistani news and political circles that Sharif has been trying to make a deal with the military establishment to avoid prison. After he was ousted in 1999, the military allowed him to go into exile in Saudi Arabia.

The Muslim League “has needed deep reflection. .?.?. But princes and princesses aren’t capable of reflection. This is the curse of genetic transfers of political capital,” commentator Musharraf Zaidi wrote last month in the News International newspaper. “The Sharif clan seems destined to be the protagonists of a cautionary tale of too much power over too long a period.”

While in an another article, published in Financial Times, has stated that Nawaz Sharif has made a defiant comeback as head of Pakistan’s ruling party, more than two months after being disqualified as prime minister on charges of corruption. Mr Sharif was elected unopposed on Tuesday, a day after his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz forced through a controversial new law allowing politicians disqualified from holding public office to continue as leaders of political parties.

In his acceptance speech on Tuesday, Mr Sharif accused the Supreme Court of subverting the will of the Pakistani people, who voted him into power in 2013 for the third time. “I believe that the only way to consolidate democracy is to respect the mandate given by the people,” he said.

Imran Khan, the former cricketer and head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, tweeted: “Today a mockery was made of the constitution simply to rescue Nawaz Sharif politically.”

Commentators have warned, however, that Mr Sharif’s return to the head of the PML-N does not necessarily prefigure a comeback as prime minister, not least because he faces possible criminal indictment during a court hearing next week.

“Nawaz Sharif’s return as party president still does not end the challenges he faces in the courts,” said Ayaz Amir, a political analyst.