Accord to restore oath in original form

ISLAMABAD: The government and the opposition on Wednesday agreed to restore declaration and oath in original form and reverse the changes made in nomination papers for a candidate of the general elections and an amendment in the Election Bill 2017 to this effect would be brought in the National Assembly today (Thursday).

Keeping in view the sensitivity and sanctity of the issue of oath while expressing belief in Finality of the Prophethood of Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), the parliamentary leaders of the opposition parties and Law Minister Zahid Hamid held a consultative meeting with the National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in the chair.

The PML-N sources said the re-elected party president Nawaz Sharif had directed his party’s government to resolve the sensitive issue at the earliest and correct the mistake in nomination papers. Opposition sources said the government succumbed to pressure from political and religious circles and agreed to reverse the amendments.

During proceedings of the House, the speaker said the issue of oath which had surfaced due to a clerical or technical mistake in the Election Bill 2017 needed to be resolved. He invited the parliamentary leaders in his chamber to discuss the issue so that it was resolved at the earliest.

Zahid Hamid, who initially denied the mistake, accepted it on Thursday. “During the meeting, we decided to bring an amendment tomorrow (Thursday) to restore the oath contained in the nomination papers in the original shape and no one will have any objection on it,” Zahid Hamid said while talking to media persons after the meeting.

The National Assembly would okay the amendment in the Election Bill after which it would be sent to the Senate for approval before it is signed by the president to make it an Act of the Parliament.

The two sides decided to bring an amendment in the Election Bill, 2017 and restore the sentence “I do hereby solemnly swear” in Form-B of the nomination papers at the start of oath to be signed by a candidate to demonstrate his or her belief in the Finality of the Prophethood of Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), the last of the prophets. A candidate also needs to solemnly swearthat he/she is not follower of anyone who claims to be prophet in any sense of the word or any description whatsoever after Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and that he does not recognise such a claimant to be prophet or religious reformer nor he belongs to the Qadiani group or the Lahori group or call himself as Ahmadi.

The title was also changed from “Declaration and Oath by the Candidate” to “Declaration by the Candidate” which now will be restored as per upcoming amendment. On the occasion, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said it is always good to correct any fault or mistake when it comes to knowledge of anybody. He said the oath in nomination papers would be restored as per original. He said it was typing error which would be corrected through an amendment.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqoob said it was an important, emotional and sensitive issue and it was decided that the same should be resolved at the earliest. Shah Mehmood said they have also asked the government to consider amendment in clause 203 of the Election Bill, 2017 which had enabled any disqualified individual to hold any office in a political party.

Housing Minister Akram Khan Durrani, who hails from the JUI-F, said they have been assured that the change made in oath would be reversed. “We on floor of the National Assembly on yesterday said it is a sensitive issue and should not be delayed,” he said.

The meeting was attended by the Law Minister Zahid Hamid, Syed Naveed Qamar of the PPP, Shah Mehmood Qureshi of the PTI, Sheikh Salahuddin of the MQM, Sahibzada Yaqoob of JI, Ghulam Ahmad Bilour of ANP, Akram Durrani and Maulana Ameer Zaman of the JUI-F and others.