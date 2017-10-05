Over 300 receive degrees at NUST convocation

Islamabad: The combined convocation of School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering (SMME) and School of Chemical and Materials Engineering (SCME) was held at the main campus of National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) here on Wednesday.

Dr Nabeel Hayat Malik (HI, SI), chairman of National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM) was the chief guest at the occasion. Among others present at the convocation were Lt Gen (r) Naweed Zaman, HI(M), NUST rector, senior management of the university, distinguished guests, faculty, students and parents of the graduates.

At the occasion, as many as 196 SMME students of BS&MS Mechanical Engineering, MS Robotics & Intelligent Machine Engineering, MS Biomedical Engineering & Sciences and MS Design & Manufacturing Engineering, and 107 SCME students of BS Chemical and Materials Engineering, MS in Materials & Surface Engineering, MS Chemical Engineering, MS Nanoscience & Engineering and MS Process Systems Engineering were awarded degrees.

President’s Gold and Chancellors Silver Medals were awarded to student who secured the first and second best place in academics from both the schools, respectively.