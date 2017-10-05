Cats kill 1 million birds a day in Australia

SYDNEY: Feral and pet cats kill more than one million birds in Australia every day, new research showed on Wednesday, with the staggering slaughter driving the decline of many species.

The study, published in the journal Biological Conversation, estimated that wild cats wiped out 316 million every year, while pets killed 61 million annually.

"Everyone knows that cats kill birds, but this study shows that, at a national level, the amount of predation is staggering," said lead researcher John Woinarski from Charles Darwin University. "It is likely to be driving the ongoing decline of many species."

The numbers are based on results from nearly 100 studies across the country by environmental scientists, each sampling cat population density. Another set of almost 100 studies assessed feline diet.