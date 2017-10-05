Experts examine status of higher education in Pakistan

Islamabad :A high- profile panel discussion was held on the Islamabad campus of the Preston University on Tuesday to debate the status of higher education in the country and the role played by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in bolstering the higher education sector of Pakistan.

The referenced event was organised by Preston University, Islamabad to mark the ‘15th Anniversary’ of the HEC.

Eminent educationists engaged in imparting higher education at various public and private institutions of higher learning situated in the capital gave their candid views on the subject on the occasion.

The panel comprised of educationists of renown Meritorious Prof. Dr. Mohammad Daud Awan, Dean faculty of Computer Science, Preston University, Islamabad; Prof. Dr. Anis Ul Haq, Head of Department of Psychology, NUML University Islamabad; Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed, Head of Department of Management Sciences, Behria University Islamabad; Prof. Dr. Hafiz Ishaq, Head of Department of Management Sciences, Federal Urdu University Islamabad; Prof. Dr. Sahar Fazal, Head of Department of Bioinformatics and Biosciences, Capital University of Science and Technology Islamabad and Prof. Dr. Samina Wahab, Head of Department of Management Sciences, COMSATS Wah. News anchor Shahid Naseem acted as a moderator of the event.

Highlighting the achievements of HEC, since its establishment in 2002, the panelists said HEC has made significant contribution towards the cause of higher education in Pakistan. Due to HEC’s consistent efforts thousands of students have been able to pursue their higher education in institutions of higher learning within the country and abroad.

Eulogizing HEC’s role in the promotion of higher education in the country Prof. Dr. Daud Awan, Dean Computer Science Preston University said HEC has rendered unparalleled services in bolstering the higher education sector of Pakistan. He said, before HEC was established the regulatory body responsible for managing the affairs of the higher education sector was the University Grants Commission (UGC). During UGC’s tenure there were only 59 institutions of higher learning in the country. Today, he said, there are 188 public and private universities and degree awarding institutes engaged in imparting higher education. Talking about the resources available to UGC, he said UGC had very limited resources. The funding situation is far, far strong so far as HEC is concerned, he maintained. Over one million students have availed scholarships from HEC since its inception.