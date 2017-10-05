Ghani guns down Ravi Gymkhana with seven-wicket haul

KARACHI: Rehman Ghani captured seven wickets to help Hyderi Sports overpower Ravi Gymkhana by 38 runs in KCCA Zone VI ‘A’ Division League Cricket Tournament here at Lawai Cricket Stadium in Naya Nazimabad.Hyderi Sports batted first and were bowled out for a modest total of 117 in 28.2 overs. Hazrat Bilal captured six wickets for 49. Ravi Gymkhana were bundled out for a paltry total of 79 runs in 24.3 overs. Their innings was wrecked by Rehman who had figures of 7-25.

