Basit temporarily given charge of women team selection

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to assign the task of selecting the Pakistan women’s team for the New Zealand series to the Junior Selection Committee headed by Basit Ali. “This will be an interim arrangement necessitated by paucity of time in putting in place a permanent selection committee for women’s cricket,” the PCB said in a statement.

The Junior Selection Committee is supposed to consult the new Women’s Coach Mark Coles, who has volunteered for the job and has been appointed on temporary basis. Coles is conducting the training camp at Lahore Country Club in Muridke.

Basit has previously served as head coach of women cricket team.Pakistan are scheduled to play a home series against New Zealand from October 25 to November 15 in Sharjah.