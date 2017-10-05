Ostapenko makes season-ending WTA Finals

LONDON: French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko became the seventh player to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore, the WTA said on Wednesday.

The Latvian, who will make her first appearance in the October 22-29 event, joins Garbine Muguruza, Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina, Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki.

“I’m extremely happy to qualify for my very first WTA Finals,” the 20-year-old said on the WTA website (www.wtatennis.com).“I’ve had a great season and hope I can continue to play my best tennis in front of all the fans in Singapore.”

One place is still available for the showpiece with Britain’s Johanna Konta currently holding eighth place in the WTA Race to Singapore standings.Konta, a reserve last year, has suffered five straight defeats, however, and several players could still overhaul her.