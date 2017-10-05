‘Giant tents’ could end rain delays: report

LONDON: English cricket chiefs are exploring deploying “giant tents” to ensure rain no longer stops play, a report said on Wednesday.

Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper said research was being carried out into placing mesh netting over grounds after a US company approached the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The ECB has spoken to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which owns Lord’s in northwest London, about the issue, the report said.A fine, transparent mesh would be held up by wires suspended from floodlights with a hot air balloon in the centre to lift it up and create a tent-like effect.

“We would look at any new technology and ways to get games on and more people playing cricket,” a spokesman for the ECB told the Telegraph.“There is some interesting technology around trying to create protection from rain and keep the game on in wet weather,” Guy Lavender, the new MCC chief executive, was quoted as saying.