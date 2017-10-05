Cilic pummels Uchiyama to reach Tokyo quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: Top seed Marin Cilic crushed local favourite Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Japan Open quarter-finals here on Wednesday.
The towering Croatian needed just over an hour to complete the rout.Cilic, the current world number five and a semi-finalist in Japan last season, hit 14 aces and dropped only four of 34 points on his first serve as he advanced to play American Ryan Harrison in the last-eight.
Harrison upset fifth seed Kevin Anderson of South Africa — who reached last month’s US Open final, where he was beaten by Rafa Nadal — 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 in a see-saw match.
Elsewhere, Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman advanced, the eighth seed thumping Bernard Tomic of Australia 6-3, 6-1, while Frenchman Adrian Mannarino overpowered Czech Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-2.
In the first-round matches, fourth seed David Goffin, instrumental in Belgium’s run to next month’s Davis Cup final, beat Spain’s Feliciano Lopez 7-5, 6-1.Meanwhile, Ukrainian Oleksandr Dolgopolov thrashed Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-2 in another first-round match.
Comments