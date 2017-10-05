Cilic pummels Uchiyama to reach Tokyo quarters

TOKYO: Top seed Marin Cilic crushed local favourite Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Japan Open quarter-finals here on Wednesday.

The towering Croatian needed just over an hour to complete the rout.Cilic, the current world number five and a semi-finalist in Japan last season, hit 14 aces and dropped only four of 34 points on his first serve as he advanced to play American Ryan Harrison in the last-eight.

Harrison upset fifth seed Kevin Anderson of South Africa — who reached last month’s US Open final, where he was beaten by Rafa Nadal — 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 in a see-saw match.

Elsewhere, Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman advanced, the eighth seed thumping Bernard Tomic of Australia 6-3, 6-1, while Frenchman Adrian Mannarino overpowered Czech Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-2.

In the first-round matches, fourth seed David Goffin, instrumental in Belgium’s run to next month’s Davis Cup final, beat Spain’s Feliciano Lopez 7-5, 6-1.Meanwhile, Ukrainian Oleksandr Dolgopolov thrashed Russia’s Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-2 in another first-round match.