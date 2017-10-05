Bayern malaise won’t infect Germany, says Hummels

BELFAST: Bayern Munich’s poor form that led to the sacking of coach Carlo Ancelotti will not spill over to the German national team ahead of Thursday’s crucial World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland, defender Mats Hummels said on Wednesday.

Hummels is one of six Bayern players, including Thomas Mueller, Jerome Boateng and Joshua Kimmich among other, who are part of the squad to face Northern Ireland as they look to seal their World Cup qualification.

World Cup winners Germany, who need one point from their last two qualifiers to secure a spot in next year’s tournament in Russia, have won all eight of their Group C games so far.

German champions Bayern are without a win in their last three matches in all competitions.They sacked Ancelotti and have yet to appoint a successor.“We (Bayern players) are in a normal mental and physical state,” Hummels told reporters.

“We are not new to this business and we have gone through quite a bit in our careers. Clearly the past few days or even weeks have not been easy at Bayern, no doubt about that.“But why should we be in a different state. We are all fit. Jerome (Boateng) is back after a year so I don’t see a problem.”