Kolkata to host opening Test between India and Sri Lanka

MUMBAI: Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will be the venue for the opening Test when India host Sri Lanka in a full series starting next month, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) has announced.

India blanked Sri Lanka 9-0 across all three formats on their tour there earlier this year.

The first Test starts from November 16 while Nagpur and Delhi will host the second and third Tests respectively before the sides play three One-day Internationals (ODIs) and a same number of Twenty20 internationals.

Fixtures:

November 16-20 - 1st Test, Kolkata. November 24-28 - 2nd Test, Nagpur. December 2-6 - 3rd Test, Delhi. December 10 - 1st ODI, Dharamsala. December 13 - 2nd ODI, Mohali. December 17 - 3rd ODI, Visakhapatnam. December 20 - 1st T20, Cuttack. December 22 - 2nd T20, Indore. December 24 - 3rd T20, Mumbai.