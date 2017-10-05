Foreign goalies in action as Nishan-e-Haider tourney begins

KARACHI: Shabbir Sharif Shaheed team defeated Rashid Minhas team by 7-4 on the first day of the Nine-a-Side Nishan-e-Haider hockey tournament at Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium on Wednesday.

Shabbir Sharif team got four points, three for winning the match and one for winning the shootout by 4-2 at the beginning.Shabbir Sharif team dominated the field game by playing attacking hockey.

For Shabbir Sharif team, Nokhaiz Malik scored two goals, while Rana Sohail scored one. Dilber and Kashif Jawed scored one each for Rashid Minhas team. DG Rangers Maj Gen M Saeed was the chief guest on the occasion. He inaugurated the tournament by hitting the ball.

He said that the Rangers were always ready to provide security for such events in Karachi. “I am glad to see the efforts of the PHF for the revival of international hockey in the country and we are happy to be a part of it,” he said.

Eleven teams are participating in the eight-day event which concludes on October 11. The teams have been named after the martyrs who have been bestowed with prestigious gallantry award of Nishan-e-Haider.

Each participating team has the services of a foreign goalkeeper. Seven are from Australia and four from Argentina. The stadium has been decorated with the pictures of the 11 soldiers. The families and relatives of the soldiers were also present at the ceremony.

Talking to reporters, PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed termed the tournament a good beginning. He thanked the foreign goalkeepers for coming to Pakistan to play the tournament. “This tournament is the beginning of the process that will lead to the revival of international hockey in the country.

The foreign goalkeepers are Matthew Greame Fleming, Nicholas James Holman, David Arthur Reid, Zachary Edward Walker, Berkeley John Bruton, Kirk Joshua Blaise and Ferguson Tobyjosiah from Australia, and Emiliano Bosso, Gonzalo Martin, Joaquin Morerio, Juan Ignacio Diaz from Argentina.Sindh sports minister Sardar M Bux Khan was also present on the occasion.