Usman, Junaid help HBL record second successive win

PESHAWAR: Pacers Usman Shinwari and Junaid Khan bowled splendidly to enable Habib Bank Limited (HBL) to notch up their second successive victory as they overwhelmed Rawalpindi Region by an innings and 65 runs on the second day of their four-day Pool B outing of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Wednesday.

Having conceded 195 runs lead, Rawalpindi perished for only 130 in their second innings in 30.3 overs. Umar Waheed scored 51 off 68 balls, striking seven fours.

Left-arm pacers Usman (5-46) and Junaid (3-50) well exploited the conditions which suited fast bowling. Test pacer Junaid ended the game with 8-82.Earlier, in response to Rawalpindi’s first innings score of 102, HBL resumed their first innings at 170-3 and declared at 297-8.

Test-discard Imran Farhat, who was batting on 52 on Tuesday, blasted 94 which came off 164 balls and had ten glorious fours.Ramiz Aziz (63) helped Farhat by hammering eight fours from 134 balls. Ramiz had resumed from his overnight score of 43.

Nazar Hussain claimed 5-48. Rawalpindi managed only 102 in their first innings. HBL moved to 19 points and are at the top in their group.

In another Pool B game, at NBP Sports Complex, Karachi, PTV gained 14 runs lead as in response to Karachi Whites’ first innings score of 181 they were bowled out for 195. They had resumed at 83-5.

Mohammad Irfan Junior hit 45 off 121 balls, smashing five fours. Hasan Raza (37) and Mohammad Yasin (33) were the other main contributors. Anwar Ali got 2-44.

Karachi Whites were 126-4 in their second innings at stumps. Faraz Ali (30) was at the crease. Test cricketers Faisal Iqbal (24) and Khurram Manzoor (23) failed to play major knocks. Left-arm pacer Zohaib Shera got 2-29.

At Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) gained one run lead against FATA when in response to the tribesmen’s first innings total of 237 they were bowled out for 238 after resuming their innings at 29-2.

Jaahid Ali (80) played a fine knock, hitting seven fours in his 151-ball sedate effort.

Shoaib Ahmed (46) and Saeed Anwar (46) also batted well.

Hafeezur Rehman (3-54) and Asif Afridi (3-59) were the pick of the bowlers.

FATA were 52-1 in their second innings at close of the day’s play.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore, Lahore Whites were bowled out for 289 in their first innings after starting the day at 222-4 against United Bank Limited (UBL).

Fahad-ul-Haq scored 60 with nine fours. Sohail Khan (4-50) and Sameen Gul (3-63) bowled well.

UBL, in response, were 239-3 with Umar Siddiq hitting a superb 115 which came off 188 balls. He struck 14 fours in his fine knock.

Saad Ali was batting on 74. He had faced 96 balls and hit nine fours and one six.

In a Pool A match, at KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) were in dire straits as after being forced to follow-on by Lahore Blues they were reeling at 64-4 in their second innings. They need 141 more runs to avert an innings defeat.

Earlier, in reply to Lahore Blues’ first innings score of 359, NBP perished for 154. Ramiz Raja hit 36 and international Qaiser Abbas made 28.

Spinner Hafiz Saad Nasim captured 6-30, while Bilawal Iqbal claimed 4-28.

At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) got 156 runs lead when after scoring 348 all out in their first innings they dismissed Peshawar for 192.

Ashfaq Ahmed (61) and Nasir Awais (32) were the prominent scorers.

Aamer Yamin (3-33), Usama Mir (2-21) and Mohammad Irfan Junior (2-22) bowled well.

SSGC were 95 without loss in their second innings at stumps.

At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad, in response to Islamabad’s first innings score of 315 former champions SNGPL reached 265-8 in their first innings at close of the day.

Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed hammered 98 not out off 196 balls. He hit nine fours in his gritty knock. Mohammad Hafeez made 37. Ali Imran Pasha captured 3-80, while Hamza Nadeem picked 2-83.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, after conceding 28 runs lead, defending champions WAPDA were 140-5 in their second innings against Faisalabad.

Skipper Salman Butt struck 56 off 105 balls, hitting nine fours.

In response to WAPDA’s first innings score of 142, Faisalabad resumed the day at 68-5 and were bundled out for 170. Ali Shan scored 55.

Left-arm international spinner Zulfiqar Babar picked 7-41.