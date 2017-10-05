Plea against corruption in Saaf Pani Co: LHC hints at summoning CM

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Wednesday expressed serious concerns over Punjab government for not presenting details of public sector companies, salaries and perks of their chief executive officers, observing that the chief minister would be summoned if the details were not submitted on the next hearing.

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi passed the order on a petition moved by Sania Kanwal against alleged corruption and mismanagement in Punjab Saaf Pani Company. The Punjab government Tuesday was due to submit details about the public sector companies that how these were established and what criteria of induction of the officers, their salaries and perks and privileges was adopted by the authorities concerned. Punjab Saaf Pani Company CEO Nabeel Javed was present in the court.

However, the Punjab government could not submit details about the public sector companies which irked the court. Justice Naqvi observed that “Advocate General Office has not been complying with the court orders,” is the institution being destroyed by illegal appointments, Justice Naqvi raised a question.

He further observed that why the details of the companies were not being provided; was it East India Company. The judge also observed that why the CEOs of the companies were being paid millions of rupees as salary and why there was no one who could raise a question.

The court ordered the Punjab government to come up with the details of all public sector companies functioning in Punjab and adjourned the hearing for two weeks. Sania Kanwal, a woman lawyer, moved the petition stating that billions of rupees from the national exchequer were being spent on foreign tours of the company’s officials.

She said they were visiting Dubai every other day. She alleged that the officials were purchasing expensive bullet- proof cars from the money allocated for provision of pure and clean water to the public. She prayed the court to take notice of the alleged corruption and mismanagement in the company.