Election Bill 2017: JI slams govt changes in nomination papers

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday while condemning changes in the nomination papers under the Election Bill 2017 said the PML-N government has taken the first step towards changes in Blasphemy Law and second amendment in the Constitution which declared Qadianis as non-Muslims.

Addressing a press conference here, the JI central ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said the government on the basis of its majority made changes in declaration on oath in the nomination paper through the Election Bill 2017 only to please a community and their western masters.

He said JI has also convened a joint meeting of leaders of religious parties and legal experts at party’s Mansoora headquarters on October 5 (Thursday) to decide future plan of action. “At whose behest, the PML-N government has converted the oath ‘I solemnly swear’ into a simple ‘declaration’.

He objected as to why the words solemnly swear have been omitted when a candidate in his nomination papers takes oath that he believes in the absolute and unqualified finality of the Prophethood of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and that I am not the follower of anyone who claims to be a Prophet in any sense of the word or of any description whatsoever after Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and that I do not recognize such a claimant to be Prophet or a religious reformer, nor do I belong to the Qadiani group or the Lahori group or call myself an Ahmadi.

The JI top leader said the government’s decisions have endangered democracy and parliamentary system in the country. He pointed out that Sections 7-B and 7-C which were part of the Conduct of General Elections Act 2002, have also been omitted when this Act was made part of the new law.