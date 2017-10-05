CITY PULSE

Mushk:A play titled “Mushk” featuring performances by Sania Saeed and Nimra Bucha will be held at the Arts Council of Pakistan.

Presented by Olomopolo media, the play opens at 8pm on Friday, Nov 3 and continues until Nov 5.

Call 03210-4709178 for tickets and more information.

2nd Sindh Literature Festival

A literary event titled the “2nd Sindh Literature Festival” promoting Sindh’s rich cultural art and literature will be held at the Beach Luxury Hotel.

The festival opens from Friday, Oct 27 and continues until Oct 29.

Visit www.slf.com.pk for more information.

The Inheritance of Injustice

The Habib University is hosting a conference on “Postcolonial Higher Education”, which seeks to fill this void by inviting global scholars, thinkers, activists and writers to reflect on the lingering crisis of injustices in our world, and the goals of a critical discourse at this juncture.

The conference features keynote speaker Dr. Mwangi wa Githinji followed by Dr. Peter Hallward, Dr. Suren Pillay, Dr. Minoli Salgado, Dr. Shahram Azhar, Dr. Craig Phelan, Dr. Sabyn Javeri and Dr. Ammar Jan.

The conference starts at 9pm on Saturday, Oct 14 at the Habib University Auditorium.

For more details on Conference Agenda and Speakers, please visit:https://habib.edu.pk/phec/

Play Along

Nadia Khawaja’s solo exhibition titled “Play Along” opens at the Canvas Gallery on Tuesday Oct 3 from 5pm to 8pm.

Khawaja in continuity with her explorations in drawing and other media uses geometric shapes in vivid color to bring together surfaces some of which are heroically large in scale. She interweaves and harmonizes these elements into fields and spaces, which contain and give ground to these potentially conflicting and complementary elements thus bringing them together into a cohesive whole, which expresses its own subjective sense of harmony.

The show remains open daily until Oct 12 from 11am to 8pm (excluding Sunday).

Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Still Waters Run Deep- By Kaukab Tahir

The Second Floor (T2F) is hosting a documentary screening titled “Still Waters Run Deep” about marine pollution by Kaukab Tahir on Tuesday, Oct 10 at 7.30pm.

The screening will be followed by a Q/A session by Absar Khan (a diver who goes into the ocean to ensure ocean cleanliness) and Nuzhat Khan.

Call 021-3538-9043 for more information.